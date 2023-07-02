Hull City and Swansea City join race to sign outcasted Premier League goalkeeper

Hull City and Swansea City have joined the race to sign Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell this summer, reports Alan Nixon.

Peacock-Farrell, 26, looks set to leave Burnley on loan this summer, following his side’s promotion to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany last time round.

The Northern Ireland no.1 managed to rack up eight Championship appearances for Burnley despite playing as back up all season, and it looks like a Championship move is his likeliest summer outcome.

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a loan move for Peacock-Farrell who they had on loan in the 2021/22 season. But Nixon is now reporting on his paid Patreon page (via Football League World) that second tier duo Hull City and Swansea City have taken an interest in the former Leeds United man.