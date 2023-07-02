Bristol City, Reading, and Swansea City battling to sign PL youngster on loan this summer

Fiorini, 21, is a product of the Manchester City youth academy. He’s yet to make his first-team debut for his hometown team, but the Scotland U21 international has impressed in previous loan spells with the likes of Lincoln City.

He spent last season on loan at Blackpool where he featured 13 times in the Championship, scoring once and assisting twice as he failed to hold down a regular spot in the side.

Now though, Football Insider claim that Fiorini is wanted by Championship duo Bristol City and Swansea City, as well as League One new boys Reading ahead of next season.

Their report says that the three teams ‘have registered their interest’ in a loan deal for Fiorini but that they ‘face competition for a deal from European clubs’.

What next for Fiorini?

Fiorini is coming off the back of a very tough spell at Blackpool. He wasn’t favoured for whatever reason and he and his parent club will no doubt view it as a wasted season, with the Scot missing out on a lot of first-team experience in 2022/23.

Picking his next club is vital. City will want him to go to a club where game time will be guaranteed and that might give Reading an advantage here, after their relegation into League One.

But if City want him to remain in the Championship then Bristol City and Swansea would be two good options, though more teams could yet join the race and offer more guarantee of game time.