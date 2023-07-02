Blackburn Rovers plotting surprise move for Sunderland defender, reporter claims

Blackburn Rovers are keen on signing Sunderland centre-back Danny Batth, reports Alan Nixon.

Batth, 32, has just capped an impressive 2022/23 season for Sunderland in which he featured 40 times in Championship fixtures, winning the fans’ Player of the Year award in the process.

It was only his first full season at the club after joining from Stoke City midway through the 2021/22 campaign, but Nixon is now reporting on his Patreon page that the Black Cats’ Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers are keen on a move for Batth this summer.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have made a positive start to the summer transfer window so far, signing Arnos Sigurdsson on loan as well as Niall Ennis and Sondre Tronstad on free transfers.

Sunderland have also made positive strides this summer, signing youngster Jenson Seelt, Nectarios Triantis, Jobe Bellingham, and Luis Semedo on permanent transfers.

Batth to Blackburn?

This is certainly a surprising link. Batth is one of Sunderland’s best and most important players, and his importance has only grown this summer after Sunderland have added another clutch of youngsters to their first-team.

Blackburn though made a similar signing in Dom Hyam last summer, pinching him from a play-off rival and seeing him blossom into a key player for the club.

Rovers’ ambition has to be applauded, but a move for Batth doesn’t seem all that realistic given his age and his importance to Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland side.

Expect this rumour to be just a rumour, but expect to see both Blackburn and Sunderland make some more impressive signings this summer as both look to secure a top six finish next time round.