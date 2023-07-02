Birmingham City’s perfect summer storm is dragging the club out of a decade of darkness

When one thinks of the Championship, one might be forgiven for thinking of Birmingham City.

Birmingham City are about to enter their 13th consecutive season in the second tier. It’s been more than a decade since the club boasted Premier League football, watching Midlands rivals Aston Villa, West Brom, and Wolves all spend time in the top flight, with Villa and Wolves enjoying relative success in the top flight too.

Blues meanwhile have been quite vocally singing the Championship blues for the past seven years at least. The club is without a top half finish in that time, with two 17th place finishes being their highest league finishes – one of those coming under John Eustace last season. But despite another lowly league finish in the 2022/23 season, there was a clear sense that the club had turned a corner, or least were approaching a corner of which positive change lied around… the corner.

And that corner has well and truly been turned this summer. The summer is often a bleak time for Birmingham City fans. They’ll watch their Championship rivals make player signings ahead of the new season and are often found pondering: “Why can’t my team do that?” This summer though, there’s a clamour of Championship clubs scrolling through Twitter, watching Birmingham City’s ever-creative player announcements and thinking: “Why can’t my team do that?”

There’s credit due. Birmingham City have made some good signings in recent windows and their increasingly positive transfer acumen has blossomed this summer. Eustace has added Koji Miyoshi, Tyler Roberts, Krystian Bielik, and now Ethan Laird to his ranks, all on permanent deals too, whilst the loss of Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland hasn’t been viewed as too much of your typical Birmingham City shortcoming in the transfer market.

This summer also marks a shift from the club’s previous reliance on loan players which annually sees them undergo the proverbial summer rebuild. And what’s more is that Blues seem to be getting some really good deals in the transfer market. Technical director Craig Gardner is rightfully earning praise for his work this summer. It’s a myth how he’s signing the likes of Laird from Manchester United for just £750,000, previously signing Tahith Chong from United last summer for £1.5million, and then paying less than £1million in initial fees for both Roberts and Bielik.

Bellingham’s summer sale to Sunderland has covered most of Birmingham City’s transfer business so far this summer, whilst the sale of his older brother Jude from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid will net Blues £6million in sell-on fees – another ode to shrewd transfer acumen from Birmingham City and Gardner.

Then there’s the subject of Birmingham City’s ownership. The #BSHLOut movement flooded Birmingham City fans’ Twitter feeds last season, fuelling the fire of fan fury that accompanied Birmingham City’s poor league finishes over the past seven years. But Tom Wagner’s takeover was agreed back in May and he’s set to see his takeover go through later this month, with the American purchasing a 45.65% stake in the club as well as gaining ownership of St Andrew’s.

For Birmingham City then, a number of long-lasting hurdles have been overcome this summer. Ownership woes look set to simmer, whilst recent activity in the transfer market suggests that Birmingham City have waded through the worst of troubled financial waters. And the club’s transfer policy on the whole has been very positive. Whilst there’s been a notable shift from loan reliance to signing players permanently, and for the future, a loan haul is still to be expected towards the end of the summer and if last season’s business is anything to go by, it’ll come as a great bolster to Eustace’s team.

And on the topic of next season; what is the aim for Birmingham City? A top six finish may be unrealistic given the quality of next season’s Championship roster. But Eustace showed last season that his side can compete in the league and with a stronger squad and a more thorough belief within the fan base ahead of the next campaign, there seems to be at the very least a lessening chance of Blues toying with relegation for what would be an eighth year running.

The Championship is all about building, planning, and patience. Everything seems to be coming together for Birmingham City this summer and one could easily be swept away in the wave of optimism currently running rife through the Blues faithful. But step-by-step they must go, and with every step the club climbs closer to the lucrative ceiling that is the Premier League.