Leeds United given sliver of hope after latest Rodrigo transfer twist

According to Spanish journalist Javier Bautista, the transfer of Spanish international Rodrigo from Leeds United to Sevilla has hit an impasse.

After a 13-goal season in Leeds United’s Premier League relegation campaign last time out, Rodrigo was always going to be a man in demand.

That proved to be the case as the 32-year-old Brazilian-born Spaniard regained his international place for recent games against Luxembourg and Slovakia.

However, he was also a figure of interest for Spanish side Sevilla but Bautista says that has fallen through on the above-linked tweet.

He says that negotiations between Rodrigo Moreno and Sevilla have broken down and that the Spanish club cannot meet his demands.

💥 Informa @fjbautista 👉🏼 "Se rompen las negociaciones entre Rodrigo Moreno y el @SevillaFC, que no puede asumir en estos momentos sus exigencias" ❌ "Descarta jugar en España, ya que tiene ofertas de varios equipos de Qatar y Emiratos" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/5NGLPt4Vv5 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 29, 2023

Those broken-down talks mean that Rodrigo is still a Leeds United player, likely to return to the Whites early next week when pre-season resumes.

After his productive season for Leeds United, one where he was injured or benched for a lot of it, Whites fans would love to see him stay.

Thoughts…

Of course, as mentioned above, Leeds fans would love to see Rodrigo stay and fire them back to an instant Premier League return.

Realistically though, that is not going to happen. At 32-years old, the Spanish international has a lot of football still left in him and that football is destined to be at a level above the Championship.

The talks breaking down between the player and Sevilla, because they cannot meet his demands, would give Leeds fans a sliver of hope that they would see him say.

The sad truth of it is that it is the faintest of slivers of hope only. Leeds United fans might get the final clips of him in the early throes of pre-season.

Other than that, it is highly likely that Rodrigo will be long gone before the Whites play their first Championship game of the coming season.