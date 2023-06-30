Wigan Athletic among sides keen on £500,000-rated midfielder

Wigan Athletic are keen on Dundee United’s Dylan Levitt but Scottish side Hibernian lead the race for his signature, according to the Daily Record.

Wigan Athletic are gearing up for League One football after last season ended in relegation and while there’s plenty of work to be done, the hope will be that they can build a strong enough squad following their recent takeover.

Shaun Maloney will be tasked with revamping the ranks and now, claims of interest in ex-Manchester United youngster Levitt have emerged from Scotland.

The Daily Record reports that the Latics are providing competition in the battle for the Welshman’s services.

Hibernian lead the race for his signature and there is possible interest from Portugal too. Dundee United are said to value Levitt at £500,000 but the player has spoken to the club in the hope that they will drop their asking price, with it unlikely that anyone will match the fee.

On the move?

While it seems feasible that Levitt makes a change of scenery this summer, it remains to be seen if Wigan Athletic can strike a deal. The player has performed well in Scotland, holding down a starting spot at Tannadice and chipping in with 11 goals and four assists across 62 appearances.

At 22, he looks to have a bright future at a higher level ahead of him and a return south of the border could be a good next step for him to make after two years in Scotland.

It remains to be seen whether or not that £500,000 valuation comes down though and if it does, whether Wigan will pay for it or not. It wouldn’t be a surprise if other clubs join the chase either, so the Latics could have a fight on their hands if they wish to firm up their interest.