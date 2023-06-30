West Ham ready to make move for Norwich City favourite, report reveals

West Ham are ‘set to make a move’ for Norwich City and England U21 right-back Max Aarons, reports talkSPORT.

Aarons, 23, finally looks set to leave Norwich City after five years as a first-team player at the club. And he’s been a key player during those five years, racking up 213 total appearances for the Canaries and helping them to win Championship promotion on two occasions.

But as he enters the final year of his Carrow Road contract, reports linking him with a move away have picked up. Fulham have been credited with an interest in Aarons but now talkSPORT are saying that West Ham are ready to make a move for the full-back.

BREAKING: #WHUFC are set to make a move for Norwich defender Max Aarons. Aarons has already confirmed to talkSPORT he’s leaving Carrow Road this summer. – talkSPORT sources understand 📲 Listen ☞ https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/7AAF5T5PW6 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 30, 2023

Aarons has had transfer interest in the past, and from some of Europe’s top teams too. He’s stayed loyal to Norwich City through some tough times but now, after half-a-decade with the club, he looks set to move on to bigger and better things.

A good move?

Aarons has Premier League pedigree. He’s a very modern full-back in that he can operate as a wing-back, contributing going forward with his pace and ball control.

Norwich City endured a tough season last time round and it always looked like that Aarons would finally move on this summer, and a move to the Premier League looked like his likeliest outcome.

West Ham will be able to offer both Premier League and Europa League football next time round after the club won the Europa Conference League last season, so it’s certainly an exciting potential opportunity for the player.

What Norwich’s price tag is remains to be seen, but given his contract situation, it shouldn’t break the bank for David Moyes’ side.