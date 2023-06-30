‘We’re aware…’ – Rotherham United boss responds to recent Derby County transfer rumour

Last week, Football Insider claimed that Paul Warne’s Derby County were in talks to sign Rotherham United striker Washington, as he enters the final year of his stay in South Yorkshire.

But speaking to Rotherham Advertiser, Millers boss Taylor has responded to the rumour, saying:

“We’re aware of the rumours. Rumours will always happen because of the Derby connection. That’s something we can’t hide away from. We’ve not had any contact from anyone.”

Warne brought Washington to Rotherham last year. In his first season at the club, the Northern Ireland international featured 35 times in the Championship, scoring five goals as the Millers finished in 19th place of the table.

Derby County meanwhile missed out on a spot in the League One play-offs last season after poaching Warne from Rotherham United – they’ve since lost striker David McGoldrick to Notts County.

What next for Washington

Washington remains an important player for the Millers. He might not score as many goals as fans would hope, but the energy and work-rate that Washington gives to the side is undeniable.

Given his contract situation though, it makes his future a bit contested. Expect the Millers to consider any offers that come in but also expect Taylor to be keen on keeping him at the club for next season.

It’s going to be another long-haul, difficult season for Rotherham who’ll no doubt be tipped to struggle. But if they can make some positive signings like they did in January, they should have enough to finish comfortably.

And if Washington is kept around, it’ll certainly bolster their chances of survival next season.