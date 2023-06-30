Update emerges on Leyton Orient’s rumoured pursuit of Peterborough United man

Leyton Orient are gearing up for life in League One and they’ve been linked with a whole host of players this summer.

Rumours emerged on Thursday stating one player on their radar is Posh defender Kent, who is available for transfer after he entered the final 12 months of his contract at London Road. It was an eye-catching link for the O’s as they bid to succeed on their third-tier return but now, new claims have emerged from the Peterborough Telegraph.

They have moved to play down the links between Kent on Orient.

Posh are yet to accept any offers for the 27-year-old centre-back and he trained with Darren Ferguson’s squad as usual today (Friday), suggesting there is certainly nothing imminent regarding a possible switch to Brisbane Road.

Kent played 49 times for Posh across all competitions last season, taking his appearance total for the club to 169.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Time will tell

It remains to be seen whether or not Orient’s rumoured interest in Kent develops into anything more serious further down the line but for now, it doesn’t look as though anything is right on the horizon.

Until then, Kent will be remaining focused on preparing for the new season. He could still have a role to play with Peterborough United but as the club need to raise funds, his exit does feel likely. Selling him now means they can get a fee for him before his contract runs out next summer, hence why he has been made available for transfer.

Kent is vastly experienced at League One level and played regular Championship football with Posh in the 2021/22 campaign, so he could be a shrewd centre-back signing for a third-tier side this summer.