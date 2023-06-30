The contract state of play for every Stoke City player: Potters in a good position but 2025 could be problematic

Stoke City let go some long-standing, previously key first-team players at the end of last season, paving the way for a big summer transfer window at the bet365 Stadium.

Nick Powell and Sam Clucas were among those let go. But it comes at a pivotal time in the club’s trajectory with the Potters having worked towards this summer transfer window for a long time now.

They’ve come out of some troubled financial waters and look ready to spend some money this summer, with reports having tipped the Potters to sign up to 10 new players this summer.

But Alex Neil will still have an eye on his current players and their futures. Here we look at the contract state of play of every Stoke City player…

Out of contract in 2024

Tyrese Campbell, Tom Edwards, Jordan Thompson, Dwight Gayle, Jack Bonham, D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Blondy Nna Noukeu.

The majority of Stoke’s current first-team see their contracts expire in a year’s time. Tyrese Campbell is the standout name here and expect a new deal for him to be high up on Stoke’s to do list ahead of next season.

Then the same could be said of Jordan Thompson who played an important role last time round, whilst the future of Tom Edwards seems uncertain after his struggles with injury on loan at Barnsley last season.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips is another standout name here – he’s a player with potential but he’s yet to really put a string of impressive performances together.

Out of contract in 2025

Jacob Brown, Lewis Baker, Josh Tymon, Josh Laurent, Connor Taylor, Liam McCarron.

The Potters arguably have more key players out of contact in 2025. All of the above players expect for youngster McCarron are key players for Neil and if in a year’s time Stoke still have these players out of contract in 2025, it could become a problem.

But again, expect the club to be working on new deals for all of these names ahead of next season.

Out of contract in 2026

Ben Wilmot.

Last season’s Player of the Year signed a contract extension soon after the end of last season.

For Stoke City then, there’s not too many pressing contract issues. But if the Potters leave contract renewal talks too late then it could quickly become an issue, with the likes of Campbell and Thompson two key players who are now in the final years of their deals.