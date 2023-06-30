The contract state of play for every QPR player: R’s facing make or break 2024

QPR already have a relatively thin squad. But Gareth Ainsworth’s side are facing a testing year ahead with the vast majority of first-team players out of contract in 2024.

It’s a tough time for QPR. After their struggles last season, they’ve started this summer’s transfer window by selling Rob Dickie to Championship rivals Bristol City, with the free signing of Paul Smyth their only signing so far.

But in a positive bit of news, Lyndon Dykes has extended his stay until 2026 and that could hopefully be a sign of things to come for the R’s, who have a number of key players in the final year of their contracts.

Here we look at the contract state of play of every QPR player…

Out of contract in 2024

Jimmy Dunne (one-year option), Sam Field, Chris Willock, Seny Dieng, Andre Dozzell, Sinclair Armstrong (one-year option), Osman Kakay, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Albert Adomah, Jordan Archer, Charlie Kelman, Joe Walsh, Murphy Mahoney.

The standout names here are Jimmy Dunne, Sam Field, Chris Willock, and Seny Dieng. Expect Dunne’s one-year option to be triggered, but expect one or more of Field, Willock, and Dieng to be moved on this summer.

Both Dieng and Field have seen transfer interest reported this week, whilst Willock was originally due to be out of contract this summer, but for the club triggering a one-eyar extension.

Elsewhere, expect Armstrong’s one-year extension to be triggered as well, whilst new deals for Dozzell and Kakay wouldn’t be unsurprising.

Out of contract in 2025

Ilias Chair, Kenneth Paal.

Two important first-team players for the R’s. Chair and Paal were two of QPR’s best two performers last season and Ainsworth will be glad that he doesn’t have to worry about their futures just yet.

Out of contract in 2026

Lyndon Dykes, Jake Clarke-Salter, Paul Smyth.

Dykes’ contract extension has given the fans a real boost. He’s had his critics but committing his future to the club amid interest from elsewhere is a huge credit to him.

Smyth is a signing that has actually given fans some optimism too – he’s a hard worker and wants to play for the club, which is something QPR desperately need right now.

Jake Clarke-Salter meanwhile is a good player on his day, but he just needs to stay fit.

QPR then are facing a very testing year ahead. They’ll be working hard behind the scenes on extending some players’ contracts, but if they don’t, then this time next year they won’t even have enough players to field an XI.