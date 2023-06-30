The contract state of play for every Ipswich Town player: Key men see deals expire in 2024

The summer window has started brightly for Town. Jack Taylor has arrived from Peterborough United and no key assets have been lost thus far while some vital players have penned new deals.

Massimo Luongo, Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko have signed extensions, as has manager Kieran McKenna. It will be hoped that’s only the start of their contract activity though with some key players entering the final 12 months of their contracts.

Here, we look at the contract state of play of every Ipswich Town player…

Out of contract in 2024

Vaclav Hladky, Sone Aluko, Sam Morsy, Dom Ball, Massimo Luongo, Janoi Donacien, Greg Leigh, Christian Walton (one-year option), Lee Evans. Joe Pigott, Cameron Burgess (one-year option), Kyle Edwards (one-year option), Kayden Jackson, Panutche Camara (one-year option), Idris El Mizouni, Tete Yengi.

As can be seen, the majority of the Ipswich Town squad is out of contract next summer. Options are in place to hold onto some players but it wouldn’t be a surprise if many of these names end up moving elsewhere over the next year.

Sam Morsy, Massimo Luongo and Christian Walton are three vital players but others could head for pastures new. Vaclav Hladky could benefit from a move away, as could Joe Pigott, Idris El Mizouni and Tete Yengi.

Out of contract in 2025

Freddie Ladapo, Wes Burns, Marcus Harness (one-year option), George Edmundson, Corrie Ndaba, Leif Davis (one-year option), Gassan Ahadme, Luke Woolfenden (one-year option)

Again, there are some vital players with two years remaining on their contracts. Plenty of time remands before decisions need to be made on these individuals but after moving to secure the futures of key players recently, it wouldn’t be surprised if others are offered new terms.

Corrie Ndaba and Gassan Ahadme are both heading out on loan, so it could be that the door opens for them to move on permanently before or in 2025.

Out of contract in 2026

Nathan Broadhead, Conor Chaplin, Harry Clarke (one-year option), Cameron Humphreys, Jack Taylor

The five players under contract until 2026 are all individuals who could have prevalent roles to play in the Championship and in years to come. Of course, new signing Taylor is under a long-term deal and the recent agreement with Chaplin secures his future for the years to come too.

Broadhead and Clarke both signed in January and breakthrough midfielder Humphreys looks destined to be a future star.