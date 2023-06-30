Swansea City set to win multi-club battle for 20-goal/assist ace

Swansea City have agreed a deal to sign departing Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly, reporter Keith Downie has said on Twitter.

Swansea City are in the market for new recruits now that Michael Duff has replaced Russell Martin as manager. The hope will be that they can strike some shrewd business and build on the work Martin put in during his tenure in South Wales.

As Martin did, Duff will likely have to operate on a smaller budget in comparison to much of their Championship rivals, meaning free transfer signings will be key.

Now, it has been reported that the Swans have one bargain deal in the offing.

Sky Sports reporter Downie has said on Twitter that the club have agreed to sign former Preston North End man Josh Ginnelly. His deal with Hearts expires at the end of this month and despite interest from four other Championship sides and Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Ginnelly is set to head for South Wales.

Josh Ginnelly has agreed to sign for Swansea City.

It comes after Ginnelly notched 13 goals and seven assists in 41 games last season, operating as a winger or striker.

A second Championship shot

Ginnelly came through Burnley’s youth ranks and after numerous spells on loan away from the club, he impressed with Walsall. That stint with the Saddlers earned him a jump up to the Championship with Preston but at Deepdale, Ginnelly didn’t look quite ready for the second-tier.

His time with Hearts has seen him really step his game up though. He’s thrived in Scotland and has added another string to his bow by playing centrally as a striker as well as on the left or right-wing.

Ginnelly’s increase in output in terms of goals and assists makes for promising reading too. He looks like a smart addition for Swansea City, so it will be hoped that the move can be wrapped up with no hitches after agreeing a deal.