QPR hold talks with departing Everton man over possible free transfer move

QPR and Luton Town have both held discussions with Everton’s departing goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, according to TEAMtalk.

QPR have to be shrewd where possible in the transfer market, meaning free transfer signings will likely be a big part of their summer recruitment. Paul Smyth has already returned for nothing, while Taylor Richards has officially seen his loan move become permanent.

More signings are a must if the R’s are to push away from the relegation zone though and a good few names are being linked.

Now though, claims of a battle with Luton Town for free agent-to-be Asmir Begovic have emerged from TEAMtalk.

They report that both QPR and the Hatters have held talks with the Bosnian veteran. He will be leaving Everton this summer and is now weighing up whether he wants to stay in the Premier League or drop into the Championship.

QPR’s interest comes amid fears of losing Seny Dieng, who has reportedly been subject of bids from Middlesbrough and Hull City.

Losing Senegalese star Dieng would be a blow for QPR this summer but they will have ample chance to replace him. Some might frown upon Begovic being identified as a possible replacement and that would be fair enough. Bringing in a 36-year-old free agent to replace an influential 28-year-old in goal doesn’t make for the most inspiring or long-term business.

However, Begovic has hordes of experience and pedigree and could prove a valuable figure both on and off the pitch at a Championship club like QPR.

Luton Town’s interest could prove to be an obstacle though. They can offer Premier League football and even if he was to play more of a covering role at Kenilworth Road, the draw of the top-flight is a strong one.

It remains to be seen just how the R’s rumoured interest in Begovic pans out but it would be a surprise if he’s the only ‘keeper under consideration at Loftus Road amid the reported bids for Dieng.