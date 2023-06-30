Leicester City dealt blow in chase for Chelsea man as Fabrizio Romano issues new update

Leicester City have been dealt a blow in pursuit of Cesare Casadei as Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea plan on sending him to a Premier League or Serie A club.

Leicester City’s transfer business looks set to pick up now that new boss Enzo Maresca is in place. With James Maddison’s move to Tottenham Hotspur confirmed too, there’s no doubt that the Foxes have got some splash to cash.

Loan deals will be a shrewd way for City to strengthen their ranks though, even if they have the money to sign players permanently.

Recent reports have said Leicester have asked Chelsea about a possible loan deal for Italian youth midfielder Cesare Casadei. He impressed in Reading’s midfielder over the second half of last season and after a starring run for his country’s U20s side over the summer, his stock has risen further.

However, transfer guru Romano has now said on Twitter that Chelsea plan on sending the 20-year-old to a Premier League or Serie A club, denting the hopes of Leicester City and Casadei’s other Championship suitors.

Understand Cesare Casadei plans are for Premier League or Serie A football next season, despite 4 loan proposals from Championship clubs. 🔵 #CFC Priority will be for that kind of move — final decision will be made together with Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/FI3rU2qNCd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2023

Turning attentions elsewhere

A Leicester City move could’ve proven a great fit for Casadei. After impressing in a relegated Championship side, it would’ve represented a big step up the league and given him the chance to play in front of big crowds in a team bidding to return to the Premier League.

However, after such a strong showing with Italy in the U20s European Championships, it isn’t much of a surprise that Chelsea wish to test him at a higher level.

For the Foxes, it means they’ll have to turn their attentions elsewhere in their bid to strengthen in midfield. A string of exits means Maresca should have plenty of targets lined up so it will be interesting to see who appears on their radar next.