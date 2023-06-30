Leicester City ask about potential loan deal for Chelsea man

Leicester City have asked Chelsea about a possible loan deal for midfielder Cesare Casadei ahead of next season, reports claim.

Casadei, 20, joined Chelsea from Inter Milan in 2022. The Italian U21 midfielder is yet to make his senior debut for the Blues but he did spend time out on loan at Reading during the second half of last season, where he racked up 15 Championship appearances for the Royals.

Now though, an emerging report from Italian outlet Gianluca Dimarzio says that Leicester City have asked about a potential loan deal for the youngster ahead of next season.

It comes after the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League and subsequent appointment of Italian coach Enzo Maresca, who looks to be closing in on several new signings with Harry Winks and Conor Coady both set for medicals at the club.

And in terms of outgoings, James Maddison has now sealed his move to Spurs whilst Harvey Barnes is looking like a top target for West Ham.

Casadei to Leicester

Casadei looks like a player with real potential and Chelsea will no doubt be eager for him to begin to fulfil that potential in a loan deal ahead of next season.

And a move to Leicester could work out very well for all involved – Leicester would be getting a good addition to their midfield and Casadei would be playing in a competitive side, under an Italian manager who will likely be playing a style of football that Chelsea would want their loan players to be playing.

The Foxes look to be making real progress in the transfer market this week and if they can get some high profile sigings through the door this summer, they could be early favourites for the title.