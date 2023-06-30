Latest QPR news: PL free agent on radar, key duo attracting interest + more

QPR endured a slow start to the summer transfer window. But after getting their first signing over the line in Paul Smyth, their transfer plans seem to be stepping up.

And there’s another name on QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth’s radar in Ziyad Larkeche. The 20-year-old left-back is set to leave West London neighbours Fulham as a free agent this summer, and West London Sport say that the R’s are weighing up a potential move for the youngster.

The news also comes in tandem with the departure of long-standing QPR left-back Niko Hamalainen. The club announced yesterday that the 26-year-old had agreed to mutually terminate his contract following an eight-year spell at the club, with the Finn having made a total of 29 appearances for the R’s.

Another name who’s left QPR this week is young shot-stopper Murphy Mahoney. Mahoney made his league debut for the R’s during the club’s goalkeeping crisis in the 2021/22 season, and he’s now joined League Two side Swindon Town on a season-long loan deal.

Elsewhere, first choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng is subject of interest from Championship sides Hull City and Middlesbrough. Football Insider claimed earlier this week that the pair have lodged bids for Dieng and that QPR could be forced into selling the Senegalese international this summer, as he enters the final year of his contract at the club.

And another report from Football Insider this week has claimed that Burnley and Leeds United are both keen on QPR’s 2022/23 Player of the Season Sam Field. It’s said that the two teams are plotting moves for Field this summer, with the 25-year-old another player in the final year of his contract at QPR.