Latest Plymouth Argyle news: Pilgrims battle for star winger, midfielder bid rejected + more

Plymouth Argyle are gearing up for life in the Championship and with two signings completed, Steven Schumacher and co will be keen to add some more new faces soon.

Plymouth Argyle won League One last season but to make sure they’re ready for second-tier football, further additions will be needed on top of Spanish defender Julio Pleguezuelo and Aston Villa youngster Kaine Kesler-Hayden (loan).

Rumours have been circulating over more new signings in recent weeks and strong links with Sammy Silvera has emerged.

The Pilgrims are said to have seen two bids turned down for the Central Coast Mariners star, with Hearts also bidding for his services and Middlesbrough holding an interest. The A-League side are said to be hoping for a high six-figure fee for Silvera, so it remains to be seen if Argyle will return with another offer.

Elsewhere, an offer has also been turned down for Burton Albion man Terry Taylor, according to Football Insider.

Taylor is out of contract with the Brewers as of tomorrow so it seems inevitable that an agreement over a fee would go to a tribunal now rather than directly through the two clubs. The central midfielder has thoroughly impressed in League One and looks ready for a step up to the Championship.

Yet another player linked with a move to Home Park is wing-back Josh Key, who sees his contract with League One side Exeter City run out this summer. He will be heading for pastures new and with a string of Championship sides keen, he too could step up a division.

Fellow second-tier sides West Brom and Swansea City are also admirers of Key, so there could be a fight for his signature too.

A big few weeks await Plymouth Argyle before their Championship season begins and it will be hoped that more new faces can come through the doors sooner rather than later.