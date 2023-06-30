Latest Leyton Orient news: Championship man linked, midfielder on radar + more

Leyton Orient are making waves in this summer’s transfer window, following their promotion from League Two last season.

Richie Wellens’ side won the League Two title last season. And many might be expecting them to be competitive in League One next season too, after making a strong start to the summer transfer window so far.

They’ve already signed Ethan Galbraith following his release from Manchester United, as well as Max Sanders who left Lincoln City. Then yesterday, the O’s announced their third summer signing in Dan Agyei.

The 26-year-old scored 16 goals for Crewe Alexandra in League Two last season and was named as the club’s Player of the Season – he joins Orient on a free transfer.

And there’s plenty of other names on the club’s transfer radar this summer, with one report this week linking Orient with Hibernian’s Harry McKirdy.

It’s been claimed that Orient are keen on a loan deal for McKirdy, 26, who is best known for his goal-scoring exploits with Swindon Town in the 2021/22 season – he scored 21 league goals from midfield that season, earning himself a move to Hibs last summer.

Elsewhere, Peterborough United centre-back Frankie Kent is another name linked with Leyton Orient. The 27-year-old has been transfer listed this summer as he enters the final year of his contract at Peterborough, with the O’s said to be weighing up a summer move.

Lastly, a report from The Sun on Sunday last week (25.06.23, pg. 61) revealed that Orient are looking into a possible deal for Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass. Wellens is said to view Bass as a potential replacement for Lawrence Vigouroux who sealed a surprise switch to Burnley this week.