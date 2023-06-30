Latest Birmingham City news: Bargain deals emerge, Championship loan swoop eyed + more

Birmingham City have already made good inroads in their preparation for the new signing, with three new additions wrapped up.

Birmingham City have snapped up Koji Miyoshi, Tyler Roberts and Krystian Bielik thus far and hopefully, more new faces won’t be too far away.

Rumours have circulated over potential targets but fresh reports regarding the deals for Roberts and Bielik have revealed just how shrewd the Blues’ early business has been. While Japanese ace Miyoshi joins on a free transfer, Birmingham Live has said Roberts and Bielik have signed for less than £1m combined in initial payments.

Both come in as players who can immediately strengthen the starting XI and to do so at such a good price marks a promising start to business for Eustace and co.

Birmingham Live has also provided an update on former trialist Junior Dixon. The young striker is leaving Crystal Palace this summer and after previous reports of talks, it has emerged that discussions are progressing over a deal for the prodigy.

He looks like a clever addition to the youth ranks following a return of 10 goals in 14 U18s Premier League games.

The final player linked in recent days is Leeds United prodigy Sonny Perkins. The Whites are ready to send him out on loan, piquing the interests of Birmingham City, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers.

The 19-year-old mainly plays as a striker but has also been deployed on the right-wing or as an attacking midfielder. The Blues have used the loan market well in recent seasons and a swoop for Perkins could see them repeat that trick.

Finally, it emerged earlier this week that released City defender George Friend had joined Bristol Rovers on trial. The veteran defender looks set to continue his career after his St. Andrew’s exit and could do so under Joey Barton’s management.