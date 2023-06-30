Ipswich Town set sights on out of favour Nottingham Forest ace

Ipswich Town have identified Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge as a potential transfer target, reporter Darren Witcoop has revealed.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a whole host of players this summer with only one senior signing to show for their efforts so far. However, Kieran McKenna, Mark Ashton and are remaining composed in their bid for new additions after bringing Jack Taylor to Portman Road this week.

A new striker is top of the shopping list and plenty of names have been mentioned as potential targets.

Now, a new name has emerged from reporter Witcoop, who says on Twitter that the Tractor Boys are eyeing up Nottingham Forest fringe man Sam Surridge. The 24-year-old is under contract at the City Ground until next summer and after mainly playing a back-up role last season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the door opened for him to move on.

He’s on Ipswich’s list of striker targets, though Everton’s Ellis Simms remains on the radar.

Ipswich have added Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge to their wish list. Surridge has Championship admirers while Everton frontman Ellis Simms remains a target. Interest in Portsmouth’s Colby Bishop cooled for now but a new striker a priority at Portman Road. #itfc #NFFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) June 30, 2023

On the move?

It seems feasible that Surridge leaves Forest this summer. With his aforementioned contract situation in mind combined with the fact 19 of his 20 Premier League appearances came off the bench last season, it could be best for all that he exits.

He’s shown what he’s capable of in the Championship previously, netting seven goals in 23 while with Swansea City while also playing a role in Forest’s rise to the Premier League back in 2022.

He’d bring Championship pedigree to Ipswich Town’s attacking ranks but at the same time, he’s still got plenty of time to develop. Surridge could continue to grow up top with the Tractor Boys and as a side who play exciting, attacking football, Surridge could really thrive up top for McKenna and co.

With a striker signing the top priority, it will be interesting to see just who ends up at Portman Road but Surridge could prove an impressive addition.