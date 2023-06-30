Hull City poised to snap up Sporting CP ace in loan-to-buy deal

Hull City are set to sign Sporting CP left-back Ruben Vinagre in a loan-to-buy deal, according to Record (via Sport Witness).

Hull City enjoyed an eye-catching summer window last year and while they weren’t able to reap the rewards straight away, they’re on the right track under Liam Rosenior and can look forward to an exciting 2023/24 campaign with him at the helm.

New recruits will be on the radar at the MKM Stadium but no fresh faces have come through the doors just yet.

However, it might not be long before a breakthrough is made if reports from Portugal are to be believed.

According to Record (via Sport Witness), a deal to sign left-back Ruben Vinagre is just about done. The 24-year-old is set to join on loan, though there will be an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Parent club Sporting CP are keen for Vinagre to get more game time after he played just four times on loan at Everton last season.

Another option on the left

Vinagre further bolsters Rosenior’s options on the left-hand side and could open the door for Jacob Greaves to play as a centre-back more often after slotting in on the left at times last season. Brandon Fleming may well be the cover and competition on that side after returning from his Oxford United loan as Callum Elder heads to Derby County upon the expiry of his contract.

Vinagre is capable of playing as a wing-back or full-back and has a good amount of experience behind him. He played in both the Championship and Premier League during his time on the books at Wolves and has previously spent time on loan with Famalicao and Olympiacos too.

Time will tell if the deal can be wrapped up but he would mark a solid start to the Tigers’ summer recruitment drive.