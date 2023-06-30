Departing Leeds United youngster wanted by League Two club

Leeds United’s departing youngster Stuart McKinstry is a target for League Two side Harrogate Town, according to the Daily Record.

Leeds United will see a host of players move onto pastures new this summer, many of which could make high-profile moves.

While first-team men move on, there will be academy players heading for fresh starts as well. Among those moving elsewhere is 20-year-old Scot McKinstry, who has been released three years after being brought to the club from Motherwell.

He spent last season with his former club, managing four goals and two assists in 25 outings.

Now though, with free agency beckoning, reports have said he’s wanted in League Two.

The Daily Record states that McKinstry is a target for Harrogate Town. The Sulphurites have made the most of their local link to the Whites before and could look to do so again with a move for young winger McKinstry as he prepares for free agency.

A fresh start

McKinstry arrived at Elland Road as a promising young player and there were bright moments for him in their youth ranks. He notched four goals and six assists in 44 games for the club’s U21s, also playing twice for the senior side.

However, he ultimately wasn’t able to break into the first-team on a regular basis, with his only experience of senior football coming out on loan. He could prove to be a smart signing for Harrogate as they look to bolster their ranks on the cheap.

McKinstry would head to Town off the back of a three-year spell with Leeds, where he will have been learning his trade in a top academy. With some senior experience in Scotland to boot, he should be well equipped to have a decent impact at Harrogate if their interest develops into anything more serious.

The youngster could benefit from the fresh start as he looks to forge a successful career in senior football.