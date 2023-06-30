Barnsley man undergoing Luton Town medical ahead of record transfer

Barnsley centre-back Mads Andersen is undergoing a medical at Luton Town, says Alex Crook.

Andersen, 25, put in another impressive campaign for Barnsley last time round. He played in all but two of Barnsley’s League One and subsequent play-off fixtures, being named as the club’s Player of the Season in the process.

But after the Tykes missed out on promotion to the Championship at the expense of South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, Andersen always looked likely to move on.

And it looks like Andersen is going to step all the way up to the Premier League with new boys Luton Town, with Crook saying that the Hatters will pay a record fee for the Danish centre-back.

.@talkSPORT understands Mads Andersen is having a medical at #LTFC today ahead of becoming their record signing. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) June 30, 2023

The Hatters are making a habit of raiding Barnsley for new signings, having poached both Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris from the club last season – as per Transfermarkt, Morris is Luton Town’s current record signing at £2million.

Andersen to Luton

Luton Town know that Barnsley produce good players and that their players can make the transition, with Morris especially having shone for the Hatters last time round.

And Andersen to Luton looks like another very shrewd signing for Rob Edwards’ side, though it’s obviously a blow for Barnsley who are also without a manager right now.

But the Tykes were in a similar position last year. They had to undergo a managerial change last summer whilst also losing Woodrow and Morris, but they went on to reach the play-off final, so Tykes fans should remain optimistic ahead of next season despite the obvious setbacks they’ve had this summer.

For Andersen, a move to Luton Town is certainly an exciting one and it’ll be interesting to see how he takes to the Premier League.