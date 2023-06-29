Wigan Athletic poised to snap up 25-year-old winger in free transfer deal

Wigan Athletic have a big summer ahead of them as they gear up for life back in League One. Persisting uncertainty over the club’s ownership and financial situation have hindered preparation but after a takeover from Mike Danson, it will be hoped brighter times are ahead for the Latics.

New signings will be needed and free transfers will be a shrewd way for Shaun Maloney to strengthen his ranks.

Now, as per Football Insider, Wigan have one bargain swoop lined up. It is claimed Burton Albion’s departing winger Jonny Smith is set to join the club upon the end of his deal with the Brewers.

The 25-year-old will not see his contract renewed and is free to move for nothing. It comes after five goals and two assists in 38 games across all competitions last season.

A good move for Smith

After being in and out of the Burton side somewhat last season, a move to recently relegated Wigan Athletic is a good one for Smith to make. On his day, he’s a serious nuisance for defenders cutting in from the right onto his stronger left foot but he can run a bit hot and cold at times.

He’s shown plenty of times what he’s capable of though, previously impressing in all of the National League, League Two and League One.

The former Bristol City man also brings some versatility to Maloney’s options out wide. Smith mainly plays off the right but can operate on the left or through the middle as an attacking midfielder as well. Should the move go through, he will become the Latics’ second signing of the summer after Liam Morrison’s arrival on loan from Bayern Munich.