West Ham ready to step up interest in Leicester City man as Declan Rice nears Arsenal move

West Ham are ‘ready to step up’ their pursuit of Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes when Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal is confirmed, says talkSPORT.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Rice from West Ham in a £105million deal. The move will arguably be the most high profile transfer of this summer’s transfer window and it’ll see the Hammers receive a healthy payday.

And it looks like David Moyes’ side might put some of their Rice millions towards a move for Barnes. The Leicester City man has been closely linked with a move to East London this summer with ExWHUemployee previously revealing that West Ham were readying a bid for the 25-year-old.

And now, talkSPORT have revealed on Twitter that West Ham are ‘ready to step up their interest’ in Barnes once Rice’s move to Arsenal is confirmed.

BREAKING: #WHUFC are ready to step up their interest in Harvey Barnes once Declan Rice's move to #AFC is confirmed. – talkSPORT sources understand

Barnes managed to standout for Leicester City last season despite his side’s eventual relegation. The attacker scored 13 goals in 34 Premier League appearances, having racked up a total of 146 top flight appearances during his career, with 35 goals and 25 assists to his name.

Barnes to West Ham

Barnes certainly looks like a top target for West Ham this summer, and it was always likely that any move for the Leicester man would come after Rice’s summer exit.

Now it’ll come down to the price tag. Reports have priced Barnes at £40million and at £50million this summer, though how much Leicester will eventually command for the player remains to be seen.

The Foxes have just sold James Maddison to Spurs for £40million, but knowing that West Ham are about to receive a lot of money from Arsenal for Rice, they might try and bump up Barnes’ price tag.

Barnes to West Ham though looks like an inevitable summer transfer.