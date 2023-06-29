UPDATED: The 6 Rotherham United summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Rotherham United managed to avoid Championship relegation last season, largely owing to their positive showing in the January transfer window.

But with most of their winter signings being loan signings, Rotherham United now face another rebuilding task this summer in their bid to beat the drop next time round.

The Championship roster is looking extremely competitive and the Millers will no doubt be tipped as one of the early contenders for relegation.

If Matt Taylor can oversee some positive summer signings though, then his side should stand a good chance of beating the drop once again.

Here we look at the recent Rotherham United summer transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Conor Washington

Last week, reports claimed that Paul Warne’s Derby County were in talks to sign Conor Washington.

How likely is this one?

This is a strange one. Washington played an important role last season and will no doubt have a part to play at Rotherham next time round. But being in the final year of his contract, the Millers may be forced into selling if a bid comes in. With nothing said of this move since the initial rumour though, this one doesn’t seem too likely right now.

Billy Sharp

Mike McGrath revealed last week that Rotherham have taken an interest in released Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

How likely is this one?

This one looks like a very realistic move. Sharp is a free agent and based close to Rotherham, who are always on the lookout for Championship experience. If no other teams come in and show a strong interest then Sharp to Rotherham could be a likely one.

Grant Hall

Rotherham are said to be keeping tabs on former loan man Grant Hall ahead of his Middlesbrough contract expiry.

How likely is this one?

Hall’s last several years now have been plagued by injury. When fit though, he’s a top Championship centre-back. If the Millers can’t pursue other targets then they may come back in for Hall, but for now this one seems to be up in the air.

Tariqe Fosu

As well as Hall, Rotherham United are also reportedly eyeing up a move for last season’s loan man Tariqe Fosu, who is leaving Brentford this summer.

How likely is this one?

This would be a very ambitious and impressive free signing for the Millers. Fosu remains a player with pedigree despite his Brentford release and expect there to be other teams showing an interest. Little has been said about Fosu to Rotherham since the initial link though, which could suggest that the player is considering his options.

Viktor Johansson

Leeds United have been linked with Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

How likely is this one?

It doesn’t seem very likely, as things stand. Leeds United have some good goalkeeping options but if they leave then Johansson to Elland Road could become more likely. But Johansson is a key player for the Millers so expect the club to be uninterested in a sale right now.

Morgan Fox

Rotherham have also been linked with a move for released Stoke City defender Morgan Fox.

How likely is this one?

Fox has a number of Championship suitors right now. Rotherham are just one of several teams said to be keen and so a move for Fox looks like it might be quite unlikely as things stand, but the Millers could be able to guarantee game time and so a move for Fox may yet come to fruition.