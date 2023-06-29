Two new Swansea City names linked with Southampton as Russell Martin plots transfer raid

Southampton boss Russell Martin is keen on raiding former club Swansea City this summer, and The Sun say that he’s now keen on Ben Cabango and Nathan Wood.

Southampton’s long-awaited appointment of Martin was recently confirmed. But even before the former Swans boss had taken control of the Saints, there were reports claiming that Martin would target some of his former Swans allies in this summer’s transfer window.

Striker Joel Piroe is one who’s been mentioned as a transfer target, whilst Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton were also linked earlier this month. Ryan Manning has also been linked ahead of his contract expiry at the end of the month.

But The Sun are now claiming that Swansea defenders Cabango and Wood are also on Martin’s transfer radar this summer. The pair racked up 83 Championship appearances between them last season with both playing key roles in martin’s defence.

Southampton raid on Swans

It’d make sense for Martin to bring in some Swansea players this summer. He plays a very specific way and those at Swansea had two years learning his methods, so bringing some to Southampton would surely help ease the transition for the rest of the squad.

And it was something that Martin did at Swansea too – he signed Harry Darling and Andrew Fisher from MK Dons where he was at previously.

But neither Cabango or Wood would come cheap. They’re two experience Championship players despite still being quite young, but the Saints could have a lot of money to spend following their relegation and subsequent parachute payments.

Expect Cabango and Wood to be just two names on Martin’s transfer wish list this summer, and expect Marit to be targeting players from other clubs too, not just Swansea.