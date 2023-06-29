Transfer listed Peterborough United player wanted by League One new boys, report claims

Peterborough United and Leyton Orient are both gearing up for League One football next season. Posh’s historic collapse at Hillsborough prevented them from bouncing back to the Championship at the first time of asking while Orient enjoyed a brilliant campaign, rising from League Two as league winners.

Now, it is claimed the O’s are eyeing a swoop on London Road for centre-back Kent.

The 27-year-old has been with Posh since 2019. He played a pivotal role in getting them to the Championship in the 2020/21 campaign and was a mainstay for them in the second-tier, playing 34 times in the league. Kent then maintained a prevalent role in the side last season, missing only four league games as they made it to the play-offs.

However, upon entering the final year of his contract, Peterborough United transfer listed Kent earlier this summer. That situation has piqued Leyton Orient’s interest as they prepare their squad for the step up to the third-tier, according to Football League World.

An ambitious target?

Kent has had his critics at times during his Peterborough United career but despite the fact he’s been made available for transfer, he would certainly be a bit of a statement signing for Orient.

The centre-back was playing Championship football just two seasons ago and after playing a regular starting role in a play-off campaign, it might be a bit of a surprise to see him join a newly-promoted squad. Time will tell if the reported interest is genuine, but it would be an eye-catching signing for Richie Wellens’ side to make.

Kent is vastly experienced at this level having played over 150 times during his time at Posh and former club Colchester United. Despite that, at 27, he’s still in his prime and could prove a key addition if the claimed interest develops into anything more concrete.