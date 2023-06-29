Reading set to win battle for 11-goal/assist forward

Reading are gearing up for League One football and now that a new boss is in place in the form of Ruben Selles, it will be hoped they can kick on with signing some players ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Free transfers and loan signings will be the port of call for the Royals and now, it has been claimed one swoop looks set to be wrapped up.

According to Football Insider, Reading have agreed a deal to sign versatile forward Knibbs on a free transfer. The former Aston Villa youngster’s contract with Cambridge United runs out at the end of this month but he won’t be out of the game for long after agreeing to move to Berkshire.

Reading have successfully fended off interest from other clubs and Knibbs is now poised to undergo a medical.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

A strong addition

Knibbs had been a standout performer with Cambridge United for some time and now, he makes the next move in his career. He notched six goals and five assists across all competitions last season, mainly playing out on the wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder.

He has spent plenty of time playing as a striker too, so Selles will have plenty of roles to deploy Knibbs in if he wishes.

After 156 outings for Cambridge, Knibbs has looked ready for the next step. A move to a club that will be hoping to fight for promotion makes for a good move for the forward as he bids to come good on his high ceiling.

As a 24-year-old free agent, Reading’s move for the forward will see them make a shrewd but strong start to their recruitment drive.