QPR eyeing up move for out of contract Fulham prodigy

QPR are eyeing up a move for Fulham’s departing left-back Ziyad Larkeche, as per a report from West London Sport.

QPR are in the market for new recruits this summer but Gareth Ainsworth and co will have to work under a budget. It means free transfer signings could be prevalent ahead of the new season and it has been claimed the R’s are lining one move up.

West London Sport reports that the club are keen on Fulham’s out of contract youngster Larkeche.

The Cottagers confirmed at the end of the season that the 20-year-old would not be signing an extended contract at the club, freeing him to find a new club on a free transfer.

Larkeche is being eyed as cover for Kenneth Paal, who is set to be the go-to man at left-back. Niko Hamalainen is contracted to QPR until next summer but he is set to be released, with Larkeche his replacement.

He spent last season on loan at Barnsley, playing 23 times across all competitions as they made it all the way to the play-off final under the management of new Swansea City boss Michael Duff.

A shrewd addition?

Larkeche didn’t make the grade at Fulham and might not have been the starting man at Barnsley but he could prove to be a smart signing for QPR. As a former French youth international and ex-PSG starlet, there can be no doubts about his potential to become a high-quality player in the years to come.

That season on loan at Barnsley should have aided his development both on and off the pitch and hopefully, he can kick on at Loftus Road if the move goes through.

He should prove a reliable understudy to Paal on the left and he can develop well under the management of Ainsworth. Time will tell if the deal gets done but as he heads for free agency, Larkeche looks like a feasible addition for the R’s.