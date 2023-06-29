Portsmouth poised to sign 24-year-old striker in five-figure deal

Portsmouth look to be closing in on another new signing with FTBL reporting that striker Kusini Yengi is on his way to Fratton Park.

Portsmouth have wasted no time in freshening up their ranks this summer with seven new faces already coming through the doors. Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scilly, Terry Devlin, Ben Stevenson and Jack Sparkes have all signed, bolstering John Mousinho’s ranks for the new season.

It seems business isn’t stopping there though, with new claims emerging regarding rumoured target Kusini Yengi.

Australian outlet FTBL reported earlier this summer that Pompey were among those keen on the 24-year-old striker and now, they have said that Yengi is ‘on his way’ to the club on a permanent deal.

It will cost Pompey $150,000 (around £78,000) to bring Yengi to Fratton Park and a deal is seemingly moving in the right direction as Mousinho further strengthens his options at the top of the pitch.

The ‘wildcard’ option?

Colby Bishop and new signing Saydee are the current options at striker but Mousinho has spoken about the possibility of bringing in another striker as a ‘wildcard’ option.

Yengi could be that player. Standing at 190cm tall, the Adelaide-born striker is yet to really prove himself as a consistent goalscorer but there’s no doubt that the promise is there. He can play either on the left-wing or through the middle as a striker and across spells with Western Sydney and Adelaide United, he’s notched nine goals and seven assists in 41 A-League games.

His brother, Tete, is already on the books in England. He’s with Ipswich Town at the moment and spent the second half of last season on loan with League Two promotion winners Northampton Town.