Plymouth Argyle see bid for League One man rejected, report claims

Taylor, 22, is a product of the Wolves youth academy, but the Welshman has made his name with Burton Albion over the past few seasons.

He featured 26 times in League One last time round, managing four assists from midfield. He was linked with Plymouth and Sheffield United throughout last season but he remained at Burton where he sees his contract expire at the end of this month.

Taylor is set to leave the club but Football Insider say that the Brewermen will be owed compensation given his age, and that the likes of Cardiff City and Hibernian are looking into a potential deal for the midfielder.

But the same report from Football Insider has claimed that Plymouth have had an offer for Taylor rejected.

Bid rejected?

Taylor is out of contract, so exactly how and why Plymouth’s bid to bring him in has been rejected remains to be seen – it must have something to do with the compensation though Football Insider’s report doesn’t make it clear.

Taylor though is a very exciting prospect and it’s no surprise to see him attracting so much interest. Plymouth is a team that’s becoming well-known for developing younger players and for playing an attractive brand of football too, so expect the club to be an attractive option for Taylor this summer.

There looks like there could be some back and forth here and that could allow more teams to enter the race. Plymouth will be hoping to get a deal over the line soon though, as they gear up for a difficult Championship campaign.