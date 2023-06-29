Oxford United tipped to sign in demand Brentford man

Stevens, 20, looks set to join Liam Manning’s Oxford United ahead of next season. An emerging report from Football League World claims that the right-back’s future ‘should be sorted in the next 24 hours’, amid growing interest in the player.

A number of teams have recently been linked with a loan move for Stevens including Blackpool and Reading, but it looks like Oxford United are set to win the race for his signature – Football League World‘s report however doesn’t make it clear whether this is in fact a loan deal.

The same report also adds that Cheltenham Town and Coventry City were also keen on Stevens, who spent time on loan with Swansea City last time round.

Oxford endured a tough 2022/23 season, avoiding relegation by just two points after changing managers in the second half of the season.

Stevens to Oxford

Stevens is still waiting to get a proper taste of first-team football. He would’ve been hoping for more at Swansea City last time round but he made just five league appearances for the Swans before returning to Brentford prematurely.

But dropping down to League One could see him given more game time and for Oxford, bringing in a Premier League player on loan looks like a very good move.

They’ll need all the quality they can get this summer if they’re to avoid a repeat of last season, but with Manning in charge, fans will hope that a few more signings could give the 37-year-old all he needs to make the U’s into promotion contenders once again.