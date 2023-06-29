Leyton Orient agree to sign League Two forward after impressive season

Leyton Orient are gearing up for League One football and new additions are a must. Some vital players have moved on with Lawrence Vigouroux heading to Burnley while influential forward Paul Smyth has reunited with QPR.

The loss of Smyth especially means the O’s need to add some new blood up top and now, it has been claimed they’re not far away from recruiting a new forward.

Football Insider reports that Orient have agreed a deal to sign Crewe attacker Dan Agyei, who sees his contract at Gresty Road expire in the coming days.

Agyei looks on course to step up to League One with Richie Wellens and co after managing 16 goals and five assists in 46 League Two games last season. He mainly played through the middle as a striker but also found success on the left and right wings.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Stepping back up

Agyei has League One Football under his belt. He spent time in the division while with Oxford United, Walsall and Coventry City. 17 goals and seven assists in 118 games isn’t exactly a glowing return but after a fruitful season in the fourth-tier, Agyei looks ready for another shot in the division.

The hope will be that he can carry that success into the third-tier as Orient look to kick on after promotion.

There’s no doubt that the minimum aim for Wellens’ side will be maintaining their place in the league but after such a strong showing in League Two, there’s no reason why the O’s can’t look higher. Agyei’s signing should help them in their bid for success, so it will be hoped the deal can be wrapped up after the reported agreement.