Leicester City hero rejects Saudi Arabian move

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has turned down an approach from Saudi Arabian side Khaleej FC, according to reporter Rob Dorsett.

Leicester City are set to see a whole host of star players move on this summer and attacking midfielder James Maddison has already completed his high-profile move back to the Premier League with Spurs.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if others follow him back to the top-flight either, though some could end up heading overseas.

However, one man who has turned down the chance to make a move abroad is long-serving talisman Vardy.

As per Sky Sports reporter Dorsett, the 36-year-old has rejected an approach from Saudi Arabian side Khaleej FC. The move wouldn’t suit him and his family, Dorsett explains, though it remains to be seen where he fits into Enzo Maresca’s plans at the King Power.

A whole host of high-profile players have moved to Saudi Arabia this summer but it seems Vardy will not doing so.

Conversations to be had

It remains to be seen just how Maresca will set up his City side and if veteran striker Vardy will have a role to play. A tally of three goals and four assists in 37 Premier League outings saw his output drop off somewhat but there’s no doubt that he will still be an important figure to have around the squad.

With 427 club appearances to his name, no one in the squad can match his pedigree and while his value is always felt off-pitch, he could still have a big role to play on it as well.

A year remains on his contract so a decision over his future will need to come sooner rather than later. For now though, it seems Vardy won’t be following the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and more in switching to Saudi Arabia.