Leicester City closing in on £10m signing, player set for medical

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks looks set to join Leicester City in a £10million deal, with a medical scheduled, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Winks, 27, looks set to leave Tottenham Hotspur after nine years as a first-team player at the club. The midfielder had risen through the youth ranks at Spurs and has since gone on to make 203 total appearances for the club, scoring five goals along the way.

But after falling out of favour at the club, Winks now looks set to leave for Leicester City in a permanent, £10million transfer – the move comes after Spurs announced the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City last night, which cost the Londoners an initial fee of £40million.

Medical scheduled for Harry Winks to join Leicester City on permanent deal from Tottenham for £10m fee. Separated deal from Maddison but one more set to be completed.

Winks looks set to become the first signing of the Enzo Maresca era, though there’s other names who look like top targets for Leicester City this summer, including Wolves’ Conor Coady, Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen and Swansea City striker Joel Piroe.

Winks to Leicester

This looks like a very solid signing for Leicester City. Winks is a player with bags of Premier League quality ready to bring down into the Championship, and £10million for a player with as much top flight experience as him seems like a pretty good deal.

He won’t be a direct replacement for Maddison, but Winks will add a lot of energy to the Foxes midfield, with his work-rate and range of passing perhaps suited to the possession-based football that Maresca is expected to don at Leicester City.

Expect to see a few more quality signings like this at Leicester City this summer, especially so after the club managed to offload Maddison to Tottenham for a decent fee.