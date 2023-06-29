Leeds United’s asking price emerges as Italian giants eye 2022 signing

Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is emerging as a target for Italian giants AC Milan, as per Tutto Mercato Web.

Leeds United made a number of big signings during their time in the Premier League and after losing Raphinha to Barcelona last summer, the Whites moved to sign Colombian star Sinisterra from Feyenoord.

He cost Leeds £21m last summer and unfortunately, while there were bright moments, his season was too disrupted by injury to be deemed a success. Sinisterra notched seven goals and one assist in 22 outings across all competitions but now, following relegation, his future is in doubt.

Reports from Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web have said Sinisterra will be allowed to leave Leeds United this summer, piquing the interests of Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan.

Milan are said to have made contact over the 24-year-old though no bid from them or anyone else has come in yet. They’re one of many to request information on his situation, with the asking price standing at €25m (around £21.5m).

What could’ve been

Sinisterra was an exciting signing following his successful stint in The Netherlands with Feyenoord and there were definitely bright moments in his season. He scored in consecutive games against Everton and Brentford in the early stages of the campaign and then, later in the season, he notched three in five against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Leicester City.

However, injury stunted any momentum Sinisterra could build up and following relegation, it would be a real surprise to see him playing Championship football.

Selling him now means the Whites can still recoup plenty of what they paid to get him last summer and if someone matches their valuation, they’ll do just that.

AC Milan should be an intriguing option for the winger, but it remains to be seen if their rumoured interest develops further after initial contact.