Leeds United managerial appointment all but done with former Championship boss set to take control

Farke, 46, has been closely linked with the Elland Road vacancy all summer. The former Norwich City boss has been on a shortlist alongside the likes of Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker, and Football Insider say that all three have been interviewed, but that Farke is the preferred choice.

Their report says that the German manager is in ‘advanced talks’ to replace Sam Allardyce and that the appointment is ‘all but done’, having been held up by ongoing takeover of the club which is waiting on ratification by the English Football League.

Farke is best known for his time at Norwich City where he guided the Canaries to the Championship title twice. His most recent stint in management was with German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach where he lasted a year, leaving at the start of this month.

Farke to Leeds

Farke looks like a very steady appointment for Leeds United. It seemed like the club were set to name one of Farke, Parker, or Vieira as their next boss and Farke will perhaps be the preferred choice of the three among fans.

He’s the most proven in the Championship. His Norwich City sides dominated the league when they played in it and with arguably more resources and a better playing squad at Elland Road, Farke’s Leeds will be expected to be right up there next season.

There’s question marks about Farke’s Premier League pedigree, however. He couldn’t make it work at Norwich City but this is a completely different project at Leeds United, so there’s hope that Farke and Leeds can work in the long run.

Ecpect an announcement to be made soon.