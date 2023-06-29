Latest Southampton news: Martin eyeing defensive duo, Newcastle United want Saints pair + more

Southampton’s transfer plans seem to be getting underway now, with Russell Martin looking like he might turn to former club Swansea City for some potential new signings.

A host of Swansea City names have been linked with moves to St Mary’s this summer. But the latest report from The Sun says that there’s four Swans names on Martin’s radar this summer – Ryan Manning, Joel Piroe, Nathan Wood, and Ben Cabango.

Manning and Piroe have already been mentioned alongside Southampton this summer but defenders Wood and Cabango are new names on the scene.

A move for Piroe meanwhile looks like it could be difficult for the Saints to pull off this summer. Daily Mail say that Swansea want £12million for Piroe this summer, but that Martin’s prolonged move to Southampton has damaged relationships between Swansea and the Saints, which could in turn make a move for Piroe difficult.

Elsewhere, there’s ongoing rumours of some potential player exits at St Mary’s this summer, with Kyle Walker-Peters and Romeo Lavia both said to be on Newcastle United’s transfer radar.

Lavia is arguably Southampton’s most in demand player right now. Last week it was suggested that Arsenal had verbally agreed a deal for the Belgian, before Liverpool were tipped to hijack that move. Now though, Newcastle are said to be working hard no a deal for the young midfielder.

Lastly, Daily Mail say that full-back Walker-Peters is also of interest to the Magpies this summer, though a move doesn’t seem to be close as things stand.

Southampton then look to be hard at work in the transfer market, and a few positive signings this summer could see them become early promotion contenders in the Championship next season.