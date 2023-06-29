Latest Middlesbrough news: Championship ace linked, player set for permanent exit + more

Middlesbrough’s summer transfer plans seem to be getting slowly underway, with youngster Daniel Nkrumah the only one to have joined Michael Carrick’s side so far this summer.

But there could be more on the way with a new goalkeeper seemingly top of Boro’s shopping list this summer. Zack Steffen has returned to Manchester City and he’s being eyed up by a number of other teams, with Middlesbrough seemingly moving on to other potential targets.

One name on Carrick’s radar is QPR and Senegal goalkeeper Seny Dieng. Football Insider reported yesterday that Boro and Championship rivals Hull City have both lodged bids for the 28-year-old, who has just a year left on his QPR contract.

Another shot-stopper linked with a summer move to the Riverside is Steffen’s Manchester City teammates James Trafford. The Sun on Sunday (25.06.23, pg. 61) claimed that Middlesbrough are among the teams keeping tabs on his situation this summer.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera. The 22-year-old is also wanted by Plymouth Argyle and Hearts but the Mariners are wanting a six-figure sum for the player this summer.

And lastly, The72 exclusively revealed this morning that Middlesbrough youngster Kamil Conteh is closing in on a move to an unnamed League Two club. The youngster impressed on loan at Gateshead last season, helping the side reach the FA Trophy final, but he looks set to seal a permanent exit from the Riverside this summer.

For Boro then, there’s still time for them to get in some new additions before the start of next season. But with other sides making strides in the transfer market, Boro could quickly fall behind and lose out on some potential transfer targets.