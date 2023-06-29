Latest Leicester City news: Duo set for Foxes medical, prolific striker linked + more

There’s been a wave of Leicester City transfer rumours over the past few days, but the biggest Foxes story this week is that of James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international’s £40million move to Spurs was confirmed yesterday, bringing an end to a month of back and forth regarding his future.

And his exit has seemingly opened the door for Leicester City to make some new signings of their own, with two potential new signings on their way to the King Power in Conor Coady and Harry Winks.

England defender Coady is reportedly undergoing a medical after Wolves and Leicester agreed a £8.5million fee for the centre-back, whilst Fabrizio Romano says that Spurs man Winks is also set for a medical with Leicester, in what will be a £10million deal separate to the deal that saw Maddison head the other way.

And another name being strongly linked with Enzo Maresca’s side is Swansea City striker Joel Piroe. He’s attracting growing interest from the likes of Leicester and Southampton, but it’s been claimed this week by Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink that the Foxes have made a bid for the Swans man.

Elsewhere, it looks like Harvey Barnes could soon follow Maddison out of the exit door. TalkSPORT say that West Ham are ready to step up their pursuit of the Leicester man as soon as Declan Rice’s £105million move to Arsenal goes through.

Lastly, one man who looks increasingly likely to stay this summer is Jamie Vardy. There’s been speculation about his future but the latest reports have revealed that the 36-year-old stays this summer, with reporter Rob Dorsett claiming that Vardy has rejected the opportunity to play in Saudi Arabia.