Gillingham now favourites to sign player who Charlton Athletic agreed a fee for earlier this month

Gillingham are now the ‘clear favourites’ to sign Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, says journalist Jon Palmer.

May, 29, capped another impressive season last time round, scoring 20 goals in 39 League One outings as his Cheltenham Town side finished in 16th place of the table.

Following the conclusion of last season though, reports linking May with a move away form the club have really heated up. Earlier in the month it was claimed that Charlton Athletic had agreed a fee for the Englishman, but now it looks like Gillingham are set to sign him.

The Gills finished in 17th place of the League Two table last season but they look like they could be early promotion contenders ahead of next season, having already sign Max Clark, Conor Masterson, and former Wales international Jonny Williams on free transfers this summer.

And now May could be on his way to the club with Gloucester Live journalist Palmer tweeting earlier today:

Gillingham are now clear favourites to sign Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) June 29, 2023

It was also reported earlier in the month that Cheltenham are expected to receive a six-figure sum for May this summer.

Gillingham going for it

Gillingham have already made some impressive signings this summer, but bringing in May will arguably be one of the most surprising signings of the summer.

There’s been Championship sides interested in May, though it looked like he’d earn a move to a League One club battling for promotion next season.

But Gillingham managing to tempt him down to League Two, especially after their uninspiring league finish last time round, is very impressive.

It’s a blow for Charlton but they’ll quickly move on. Gillingham meanwhile will be fancying their chances next season if they can get a deal for May over the line.