Fresh update emerges on Premier League club’s pursuit of Millwall ace

Millwall man Flemming has somewhat unsurprisingly been the subject of some strong transfer speculation in the early stages of the window following his impressive first season in English football.

Premier League-bound Burnley have already seen two bids for the Dutchman rejected as they gear up for top-flight football.

The interest comes after Flemming tallied up 15 goals and three assists in 44 games for the Lions, quickly becoming one of the division’s most eye-catching players after signing from Fortuna Sittard. And now, a fresh update has emerged on Burnley’s chase of the Millwall star.

Football Insider reports that the Clarets are readying a third bid for Flemming as they bid to bring him to Turf Moor.

A deal won’t cost Burnley ‘a massive fee’, it is said, but Millwall should make a good profit regardless.

On the move?

It remains to be seen whether or not Burnley’s third bid for Flemming is deemed acceptable by Millwall but amid the persisting interest from the Clarets, it seems likely that the Dutchman could move on from The Den this summer.

The Premier League new boys have the financial backing behind them to get a deal done and while the Lions would hope to hold onto their talisman, the funds can be used to find a replacement and to reinvest in the rest of the squad.

Gary Rowett will be determined to go at least one better next seaosn after missing outt on the play-offs on the final day and while losing Flemming is a blow, the funds from the deal could prove pivotal in their bid to build a squad capable of rising to the Premier League.