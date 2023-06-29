Exclusive: Middlesbrough youngster edging closer to permanent League Two switch

Middlesbrough youngster Kamil Conteh is edging closer to joining a League Two club on a permanent deal, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Conteh, 20, was born in London. The midfielder spent time with both Crystal Palace and Watford as a youngster before joining Middlesbrough in 2022.

He’s yet to make his first-team debut for Boro but he managed to impress during a loan spell at Gateshead in the National League last season.

Conteh racked up 36 total appearances whilst scoring four goals from midfield, reaching the FA Trophy final in the process. Conteh is also a full international with Sierra Leone having earned eight caps for the country.

Now though, Conteh is on the verge of leaving Middlesbrough to join a League Two club on a permanent basis, The72 has been told, with several clubs in the fourth tier having battled for his signature.