Derby County and Charlton Athletic among sides battling for 22-year-old Ipswich Town star

Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers have all made loan bids for Ipswich Town’s Idris El Mizouni, according to the EADT.

Ipswich Town midfielder El Mizouni spent last season on loan at Leyton Orient and he more than excelled with the O’s. The Tunisian held down a starting spot as Richie Wellens’ men rose from League Two as champions.

As a result, there has been intrigue over what could be next for El Mizouni as he looks to come good on his high potential.

Interest emerged earlier in the summer and now, firm offers have been made for his services.

The EADT reports that League One trio Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers have all made loan bids for Ipswich Town’s 22-year-old midfielder. It is said that Pride Park is ‘likely’ to be El Mizouni’s preferred destination given their large crowds and experienced squad.

As it stands, El Mizouni’s current Ipswich contract runs until the summer of 2024.

A logical next step?

After thoroughly impressing in League Two, it feels like a step up to the third-tier will suite El Mizouni best. He’s long been tipped for a bright future at Ipswich Town and has shown promise with the Tractor Boys but hasn’t been able to hold down a regular role in their first-team plans.

That resulted in his loan exit last summer and following promotion, a loan could be his best option once again.

Offers from the likes of Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers show how highly he’s rated though. All three teams will be hoping to fight for promotion in the new season and El Mizouni is a player who could play an important role in a big campaign.

It remains to be seen just where he ends up, but it seems Derby could be in with the best chance of securing his services as things stand, with Pride Park likely to be the preferred destination.