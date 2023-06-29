Charlton Athletic join Peterborough United in centre-back chase

Charlton Athletic are the latest side to target free agent-to-be Lloyd Jones, as per a report from the South London Press.

Charlton Athletic are looking to bolster their ranks this summer as Dean Holden and co bid to build on last season’s 10th place finish.

A whole host of players are moving on when their deals expire, opening the door for a real revamp at The Valley. Centre-back is one area that definitely requires attention, with Ryan Inniss and utility man Sean Clare moving on while a new deal hasn’t been agreed with Michael Hector as of yet either.

Now, it has been claimed that one central defender on the Addicks’ radar is out of contract man Jones.

The South London Press reports that Charlton are interested in the 27-year-old defender following a strong season in a struggling Cambridge United side. Peterborough United were also said keen recently as Jones prepares to enter free agency at the end of this month.

On the move?

Former Liverpool defender Jones is heading for pastures new this summer and after impressing at the back in a relegation-threatened side, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move up the League One table ahead of the new campaign.

He’s vastly experienced in the EFL having spent most of his career plying his trade in the three divisions. Jones has 132 League One outings to his name and after fighting it out in the relegation zone last season, he’s definitely warranted a move to a team further up the division.

Time will tell if Charlton and Peterborough United are to battle for his signature but both are claimed to be interested in securing his services. He’d be a welcome addition to both as they refresh their ranks but it remains to be seen just where he ends up plying his trade.