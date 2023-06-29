Blackburn Rovers casting eyes over 20-year-old talent

Blackburn Rovers have brought young Dutch goalkeeper Giel Flokstra in on trial, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers have made good inroads into their preparation for the new season but there’s no doubt that Jon Dahl Tomasson and co will want to add some more fresh faces.

Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad and Arnor Sigurdsson have all joined the club, and plenty more potential additions have been rumoured.

Now, new reports of a current trialist have emerged from the Lancashire Telegraph.

They state that Dutch youngster Giel Flokstra has linked up with Rovers for the start of pre-season training. The 20-year-old is currently set to stay with the squad until Saturday as he bids to impress away from Dutch side VV UNA, who play in the fourth-tier.

Flokstra has trained with both the academy and first-team and while other potential options have been considered alongside the current trialist, a new signing is not imminent.

Shrewd signings

Both Ennis and Tronstad have come in as free transfers and Sigurdsson is only in on loan initially, so while Blackburn are strengthening their ranks, they’re doing so in a shrewd way.

Moves for young talents like Flokstra would also present efficient business. The 20-year-old has the best years of his career ahead of him and as he’s playing at a fairly low level in Holland, the chances are that he hasn’t emerged on the radar of others just yet.

Bringing in young talents before they can really make a name for themselves is a clever way to go about business and given how productive Blackburn’s academy has been over the years, there’s a good chance of these prospects breaking into the first-team picture in the years to come.

Time will tell how Flokstra fares but it could prove a smart signing for Blackburn to make for the years to come.