Tyler Roberts and Krystian Bielik could cost Birmingham City ‘less than £1million’ in initial payments, reports Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City have enjoyed a rather shrewd summer transfer window so far. Blues have signed Roberts on a permanent deal from Leeds United and also Koji Miyoshi following his release from Royal Antwerp, with reports yesterday revealing that Derby County midfielder Bielik is set to undergo a medical at St Andrew’s this week.

And now, an emerging report from Birmingham Live has revealed that the signing of Roberts, and the seemingly imminent signing of Bielik, could cost Blues less than £1million in initial payments.

It marks shrewd business for the club after some years of financial worries. But with Tom Wagner closing in on acquiring a 45.64% stake in the club – which will bring an end to Trillon Trophy Asia’s reign – matters off the pitch are starting to improve for Birmingham City.

Birmingham Live’s report adds that Blues’ ongoing pursuit of Wolves’ Dion Sanderson is likely to be Birmingham City’s most expensive signing of the summer.

On the up…

It’s been a tough few years for Birmingham City. But John Eustace managed to stabilise things on the pitch last season and this summer, things off the pitch seem to be stabilising.

And the club is making some impressive player signings too, spending money that they wouldn’t have done in previous seasons.

There’s still a long way to go before Blues are in a position where they can challenge for promotion to the Premier League, but the club is making definite progress and it should give fans a lot of optimism ahead of next season and for the future.