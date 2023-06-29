Birmingham City progressing in discussions to sign 10-goal striker, report says

Birmingham City are ‘progressing well’ in talks to sign Crystal Palace’s out of contract striker Junior Dixon, Birmingham Live has said.

Birmingham City are on the lookout for more new signings this summer after adding Tyler Roberts and Koji Miyoshi to their ranks. Be it first-team or academy additions, the work is going in at St. Andrew’s to strengthen their ranks ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

One player who has been linked is 18-year-old striker Dixon. He’s leaving Crystal Palace when his contract runs out at the end of this month and after a stint on trial with the Blues, talks have been taking place over a move to the Championship club.

Now, as per a report from Birmingham Live, discussions between the relevant parties are ‘progressing well’. It remains to be seen if and when the deal can be wrapped up but the expectation will be that Dixon initially joins the club’s U21s upon arrival.

Dixon notched 10 goals in 14 U18s Premier League appearances last season, also chipping in with four assists.

A shrewd swoop

While Dixon might not be heading straight for the first-team, there’s no reason why he can’t get there in the years to come. He’s shown he knows where the goal is in his time at Crystal Palace and with Birmingham City regularly giving chances to those who impress at youth level, it might not be long before he appears on the senior stage.

He looks like a shrewd signing for the present and future, so it will be hoped the progressing talks can come to a successful conclusion.

Roberts and Miyoshi are already in and it seems Krystian Bielik might not be far behind. If Dixon can follow them through the doors, it would mark a strong start to the Blues’ summer recruitment drive.